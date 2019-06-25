Planned KCDC organisational review

Guy Burns, Deputy Chair of the Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board welcomes the news that Kapiti Coast District Council will vote on Thursday to undertake an organisational review, but he is wary of the timing and details.

“I question the timing of such a proposal and wonder who is the driving force behind the idea? The final report will most likely come out well after the October elections. Some may see the timing as an electioneering stunt designed to attract votes for current councillors.

“An organisational review of KCDC is required but I find the proposed review to be too wide-ranging. It encompasses governance, staff satisfaction, stakeholder engagement, cost effectiveness and efficiency. The review should focus primarily on organisational efficiency and cost effectiveness. Nearly half our rates go towards expenditure on staff costs; one of the highest ratios in the lower North Island.

“The background report for Councillors shows that the Chief Executive and staff will be responsible for organising the review--there is a danger that this will compromise the reviewer. I suggest that elected representatives undertake the process of organising and managing the review. This will help promote the independence and neutrality of the reviewer.

“I encourage Councillors to support such a review and hope there will be unanimous support for the proposal.



This is my view and not of the Raumati Paraparaumu Community Board as a whole.







