Update - Ongoing incident, Onekawa, Napier

Police are continuing to respond to an incident at a property on Alexander Avenue, Onekawa, Napier.

Police were called to the incident following a report of concern at around 2:15pm.

The Armed Offenders Squad and the Police Negotiation Team are in attendance.

Additional officers have been deployed to assist local staff.

Cordons remain in place at Alexander Avenue.

Residents currently inside the cordons are asked to remain indoors until the incident is resolved.

If you are unable to get home please liaise with a member of our staff on the cordons.

We thank the public for their patience while we respond to this incident.

Schools in the Onekawa area were in lock down for a period of time this afternoon.

The lock down was lifted at around 3:45pm.

Further updates will be released when possible.











