Join Hamilton’s first adult Zumba pyjama fundraiser party

Hamilton’s first Zumba pyjama fundraiser party will be held as part a fundraising initiative for Waikato Hospital’s Waikids (children and youth) programme. Run by Zumba with Jo, the event be held on Thursday 27 June from 6.30pm – 7.30pm at Hukanui Primary School Hall. Attendees are asked to donate new kids warm pyjamas or $7 cash for entry.

Children are being admitted to hospital with preventable illnesses such as Acute Rheumatic Fever, a disease usually only found in third world countries. Children’s pyjama and monetary donations from the event will be used to help patients at Waikids and families in need upon leaving the Hospital to keep warm this winter.

The pyjama party will consist of licenced Zumba dance fitness instructor Jo Green delivering a fun Zumba class with participants wearing pyjamas.

“Now is the time for the Waikato community to make time for their health, as well as supporting the health of children in their Waikato community,” says licenced Zumba instructor, Jo Green.

According to The Ministry of Health, New Zealand has the highest obesity rate in the OECD, and our rates are increasing. The Ministry of Health’s recent 2017/2018 survey found that “almost one in three adult New Zealanders (over 15 years) are obese, and one in ten children.” The Health and Independence Report 2017 also states there’s an increasing prominence of long-term conditions such as cardiovascular disease and mental illness.

Zumba with Jo is a fun, full body, cardio workout. Zumba has unique physical and mental health benefits including: boosting cardiovascular health, improving coordination, increasing confidence levels, reducing stress and body fat, facilitating a positive mindset and improving your overall quality of life.

Waikids is a brand that integrates all child & youth health services provided by Waikato District Health Board, whether they are provided in hospital, clinics, in the community or in people's homes. From the day a Waikato baby is born until they become an adult, they are a WaiKid. Being admitted to hospital can be a scary and tough time for Waikids and their whanāu.









