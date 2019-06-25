Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Join Hamilton’s first adult Zumba pyjama fundraiser party

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: Zumba


Hamilton’s first Zumba pyjama fundraiser party will be held as part a fundraising initiative for Waikato Hospital’s Waikids (children and youth) programme. Run by Zumba with Jo, the event be held on Thursday 27 June from 6.30pm – 7.30pm at Hukanui Primary School Hall. Attendees are asked to donate new kids warm pyjamas or $7 cash for entry.

Children are being admitted to hospital with preventable illnesses such as Acute Rheumatic Fever, a disease usually only found in third world countries. Children’s pyjama and monetary donations from the event will be used to help patients at Waikids and families in need upon leaving the Hospital to keep warm this winter.

The pyjama party will consist of licenced Zumba dance fitness instructor Jo Green delivering a fun Zumba class with participants wearing pyjamas.

“Now is the time for the Waikato community to make time for their health, as well as supporting the health of children in their Waikato community,” says licenced Zumba instructor, Jo Green.

According to The Ministry of Health, New Zealand has the highest obesity rate in the OECD, and our rates are increasing. The Ministry of Health’s recent 2017/2018 survey found that “almost one in three adult New Zealanders (over 15 years) are obese, and one in ten children.” The Health and Independence Report 2017 also states there’s an increasing prominence of long-term conditions such as cardiovascular disease and mental illness.

Zumba with Jo is a fun, full body, cardio workout. Zumba has unique physical and mental health benefits including: boosting cardiovascular health, improving coordination, increasing confidence levels, reducing stress and body fat, facilitating a positive mindset and improving your overall quality of life.

Waikids is a brand that integrates all child & youth health services provided by Waikato District Health Board, whether they are provided in hospital, clinics, in the community or in people's homes. From the day a Waikato baby is born until they become an adult, they are a WaiKid. Being admitted to hospital can be a scary and tough time for Waikids and their whanāu.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Zumba on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has today released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining.

And the findings are clear - there is no economic reason not to implement sector bargaining but many social and individual wellbeing reasons to do so. More>>

 

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Op Burnham Revelations

Eight centuries ago at Beziers in France, the papal soldiers besieging the town faced much the same problem as the New Zealand troops engaged in Operation Burnham – namely, how to how to tell the difference among the town’s inhabitants as to which were Cathar heretics, and which were true Catholics... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 