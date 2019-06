Update - Incident in Onekawa, Napier

A 25-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in relation to an incident at an address on Alexander Avenue, Onekawa, Napier.

Police were called to the incident around 2.15pm yesterday.

The man will appear at the Hastings District Court today.

Police would like to thank the local community for their patience throughout this incident.

