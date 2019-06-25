Sea search underway near Tanners Point

Statement can be attributed to Sergeant Vince Ranger

A search is continuing near Tanners Point in the Bay of Plenty after a man reportedly fell from a boat yesterday afternoon.

Police, Coastguard and a rescue helicopter are assisting in the search for the man who had been the sole occupant of a dinghy.

Police search co-ordinator Sergeant Vince Ranger said the search began yesterday with an aerial sweep by the Eagle helicopter and a harbour search by the Coastguard.

