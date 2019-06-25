Delays expected, High Street North, Carterton
Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on High
Street North, Carterton.
A car reportedly collided with a
power pole around 10am.
No injuries were reported.
The
southbound lane of High Street North is blocked.
Motorists
are advised to expect delays and avoid the area If
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen