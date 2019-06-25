Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA findings into pursuit in Auckland

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge IPCA findings into pursuit in Auckland City

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found a Police officer acted inappropriately following a pursuit in Auckland City early last year.

On 4 March 2018 at around 3.22am, Police staff attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on St Lukes Road.

The vehicle failed to stop for Police and a pursuit was initiated.

Eagle Helicopter and a number of Police units were called to assist and the vehicle only stopped after it was spiked by Police staff on Khyber Pass Road.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus says Police acknowledge the IPCA’s findings that one of the arresting officers acted unprofessionally by presenting pepper spray at one of the passengers and used offensive language when the passenger was actively resisting Police arrest.

“We would note that the officer left Police completely unrelated to this complaint after having served the community for a significant number of years and was not interviewed as part of this process.

Having said that, we do want to make it very clear that using offensive or derogatory language is completely unacceptable and not in line with Police values.

“The allegation made against the officer that he had kicked the passenger in the head was not substantiated and a number of officers who were assisting in arresting the passenger never saw this happen.

The IPCA has acknowledged this,” says Superintendent Malthus.

ENDS



