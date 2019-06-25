PopUp Business School trade show coming to Coastlands

Participants in Kāpiti's second PopUp business school will be sharing their business ideas with the public at a one-off trade show at Coastlands.

The budding business-operators will be at the Coastlands Garden Court from 1pm to 2.30pm on Tuesday 2 July to present the ideas they've been working on as part of the fee-free business course.

Sponsored by the Kāpiti Coast District Council, Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) the course helps participants understand the potential of their business idea and map out a pathway to success.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Darryn Grant is very pleased with the interest and participation in the school this year, with over 50 people attending.

“The entrepreneurial ideas and the buzz over the first few days of the course has been really impressive and we’re so pleased to be able to support such a great initiative that’s focused on future growth of Kāpiti business.”

Mr Grant encourages people to come along and support the district’s future start-ups at the trade show.

"Last year's trade show was a huge success. Our entrepreneurs will be showcasing their business ideas and will have products and services for sale. Thanks to the support and hospitality of Coastlands, this is a great opportunity to have some fun and support our District’s budding business people. Coastlands really enjoyed hosting us last year and looking forward to another successful show," he says.







School facilitator Tony Henderson-Newport says the show offers course attendees a great opportunity to experience a retail environment.

"They'll draw real business knowledge from this involvement and engagement with potential customers. Showcasing their product or service in this way provides invaluable insight during the start-up phase.”

For more information about the PopUp Business School Aotearoa, head http://www.popupbusinessschool.nz/kapiti-coast.html





