Appeals for sightings of Alan Bell



Tuesday, 25 June 2019











Police are appealing for sightings of 73-year-old Alan David Bell who has a warrant to arrest for assault matters.

He is described as between 171cm and 175cm tall and of medium build.

He may be the in the Southland area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 105 or their local Police station, quoting file number 130610/5509.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

