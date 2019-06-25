Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges follow dairy robbery

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged following the aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary of a Lower Hutt Dairy last month.

The man was due to appear in the Lower Hutt District Court today.

The Galway Dairy was targeted twice - on Friday 3 May and Tuesday 28 May.

Lower Hutt Police Detective Sergeant Jo Wigman says the man was arrested following a series of search warrants in the Hutt Valley.

"We are pleased with the results so far and are committed to holding offenders to account for their actions," says Detective Sergeant Wigman.

The investigation into these offences is ongoing.

