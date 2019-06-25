Canine champions take chauffeured commute!

For most of us, we get to work by bus, car or maybe our own two feet.

Meet the team of tenacious terriers who commute in style – a specially designed wagon pulled by an electric bike!

These furry friends ride the wagon from their home base to the wharves in central Auckland where they check for pests on boats heading out to the Hauraki Gulf Islands

“It’s a great idea. With traffic congestion in the city centre it makes sense to use bikes to move our biosecurity dogs around the city,” say Mayor Phil Goff.

To read more about Kosher and Pipi visit OurAuckland











