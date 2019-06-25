Serious crash, State Highway 2, Tauranga
Motorists are advised to avoid State Highway 2, Bethlehem, Tauranga following a serious crash.
Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash between Taniwha Place and Wairoa Pa Road.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 8pm.
Multiple people reportedly have a range of injuries.
Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area.
Diversions will be put in place shortly.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
