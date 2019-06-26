Update: Serious crash, SH2, Tauranga

Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious crash between a car and a 4WD just after 8pm yesterday.

The crash occurred about 300 metres from the Te Paeroa roundabout toward Te Puna, on State Highway 2, Bethlehem.

One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries.

The State Highway was closed for three-and-a-half hours between Wairoa Road and Te Paeroa Road.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that may assist Police, please get in touch on 105.











