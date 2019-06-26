Update: Serious crash, SH2, Tauranga
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious crash between
a car and a 4WD just after 8pm yesterday.
The crash
occurred about 300 metres from the Te Paeroa roundabout
toward Te Puna, on State Highway 2, Bethlehem.
One person
was critically injured and another received minor
injuries.
The State Highway was closed for
three-and-a-half hours between Wairoa Road and Te Paeroa
Road.
If you witnessed the crash or have any information
that may assist Police, please get in touch on
105.
