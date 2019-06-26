Study on Picton’s air quality set to begin

Marlborough District Council, in conjunction with NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) is set to begin a year-long study into Picton’s air quality.

This week a number of meteorological stations and air quality transmitters will be installed at several locations around Picton. The transmitters will record air quality through both a winter and a summer, operating from July until the end of winter 2020.

Council’s Environmental Scientist Sarah Brand says the study will enable a better understanding of the area’s sources of air pollutants and their significance throughout the year.

“Picton is a unique location, and with population and tourism growth combined with port and industrial activities, we need a greater understanding of the town’s air quality issues,” Sarah said.

“Previous monitoring revealed that Picton’s topography plays an important part in air movement over the town, so it’s hoped the study will also provide a more detailed understanding of air flows over the area.

“The study was developed to help address community concerns over the town’s air quality and its sustainable future. It has been encouraged and supported by a project team including Council, Te Atiawa, Port Marlborough, the Harbour Master, and community representatives Captain Paul Keating and Mr Brent Yardley.

Results of the study will be available in late 2020 and will assist Council, iwi, industry and the community to work together towards improving Picton’s overall air quality.

© Scoop Media

