Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastguard South Taranaki receives NZCT grant

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: NZ Community Trust


Coastguard South Taranaki receives NZCT grant towards security system

After two break-ins and lifesaving equipment stolen, Coastguard South Taranaki needed a helping hand to secure their storage facility. Thanks to a $5,084 grant from NZCT, the unit’s equipment will be protected through the installation of a security alarm system and CCTV camera.

The most recent break-in occurred in 2017. Volunteers were in the midst of training to operate their new fast response Inflatable Rescue Boat at the time. The theft of this equipment meant a delay in the unit increasing their operating capabilities, which would help reduce the risks in the area. Considerable funds needed to be raised to replace the stolen gear.

Coastguard Spokesperson Charlotte Inglis explains that the NZCT grant will make a huge difference. “There is a real sense of relief that the rescue equipment is finally secure in an area really close to where it will be needed. Our storage facility is located at the mouth of the Patea River, close to where we launch. Knowing that our equipment is safely stored where we can access it easily means we can focus on continuing to do our job, which is saving lives at sea.”

Coastguard South Taranaki protects a coastline of approximately 120 nautical miles from Waitotara in the east to Opunake in the west. Volunteers mainly come from Hawera and Patea and last year they rescued 20 people after incidents on the water.

“This funding is really important,” says Charlotte. “Without the help from NZCT and other like-minded organisations we would really struggle to function as we have no government support at a unit level. This grant ensures that our search and rescue equipment is available when we need it to assist people who get into trouble on the water.”

“Thank you NZCT for playing your part in helping us to save lives at sea. The application process is a straightforward, smooth experience.”

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the outcome was a big win for teachers, who had campaigned alongside principals for 18 months and held three strike days - including New Zealand's largest ever strike alongside their secondary colleagues. More>>

 
 

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms

The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ... More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 