Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New plan released to fix Kāpiti Coast rubbish and recycling

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Asher Wilson-Goldman

New plan released to fix Kāpiti Coast rubbish and recycling system
Media release: Asher Wilson-Goldman for Kāpiti Coast District Council


Asher Wilson-Goldman, candidate for Districtwide Councillor, has released a new plan to help fix the broken system of rubbish and recycling in the Kāpiti Coast District.


“For too many years we’ve farmed this core council service out for private profit. My plan will see council take responsibility back for waste and recycling, introduce green waste collection and support residents to reduce our waste output,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman


“Kāpiti residents are paying at least $170 per year - well over $200 for larger households, to provide profit for four companies, with too many trucks traversing our village streets,”


“With three of the four licensing agreements due to expire in the next 12 months, now is the time to find an alternative that works for everyone. Bringing waste collection back in-house is better for our low and fixed-income households, for our environment and for our roads.”


If elected this year, I will push for Council to:


• Commit only to annual renewals of existing licensing agreements with private waste providers until details of an in-house scheme are finalised.
• Work to resume a Council-run rubbish and recycling scheme within three years, and introduce programs to support and incentivise residents to reduce waste output.
• Alongside our regional partner councils, particularly Porirua City Council, find or create an alternative landfill so Kāpiti waste does not continue to pollute the land adjoining Ngātokuwaru Marae near Levin.
• Investigate the introduction of a Council-run green waste scheme, potentially in conjunction with community composting schemes, to prevent green waste from going to landfill.
• Consider whether electric rubbish trucks, like the one recently introduced by Wellington City Council, might be able to be used, as part of Council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.




“Our current Council has allowed private companies to profit off a core council service, while only receiving $740 per year in licensing fees from Envirowaste, Low-Cost Bins, Waste Management and Lucy’s Bins.”


“We need a council that takes responsibility for our district, not one that runs and hides. This election, we can vote for a council that’s ambitious for our communities, and ready for vital change,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman.


Read more about Asher Wilson-Goldman’s plans for strong Kāpiti communities at www.asherforkapiti.nz.

// ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asher Wilson-Goldman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said the outcome was a big win for teachers, who had campaigned alongside principals for 18 months and held three strike days - including New Zealand's largest ever strike alongside their secondary colleagues. More>>

 
 

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms

The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ... More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 