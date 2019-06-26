New plan released to fix Kāpiti Coast rubbish and recycling

New plan released to fix Kāpiti Coast rubbish and recycling system

Media release: Asher Wilson-Goldman for Kāpiti Coast District Council



Asher Wilson-Goldman, candidate for Districtwide Councillor, has released a new plan to help fix the broken system of rubbish and recycling in the Kāpiti Coast District.



“For too many years we’ve farmed this core council service out for private profit. My plan will see council take responsibility back for waste and recycling, introduce green waste collection and support residents to reduce our waste output,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman



“Kāpiti residents are paying at least $170 per year - well over $200 for larger households, to provide profit for four companies, with too many trucks traversing our village streets,”



“With three of the four licensing agreements due to expire in the next 12 months, now is the time to find an alternative that works for everyone. Bringing waste collection back in-house is better for our low and fixed-income households, for our environment and for our roads.”



If elected this year, I will push for Council to:



• Commit only to annual renewals of existing licensing agreements with private waste providers until details of an in-house scheme are finalised.

• Work to resume a Council-run rubbish and recycling scheme within three years, and introduce programs to support and incentivise residents to reduce waste output.

• Alongside our regional partner councils, particularly Porirua City Council, find or create an alternative landfill so Kāpiti waste does not continue to pollute the land adjoining Ngātokuwaru Marae near Levin.

• Investigate the introduction of a Council-run green waste scheme, potentially in conjunction with community composting schemes, to prevent green waste from going to landfill.

• Consider whether electric rubbish trucks, like the one recently introduced by Wellington City Council, might be able to be used, as part of Council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.









“Our current Council has allowed private companies to profit off a core council service, while only receiving $740 per year in licensing fees from Envirowaste, Low-Cost Bins, Waste Management and Lucy’s Bins.”



“We need a council that takes responsibility for our district, not one that runs and hides. This election, we can vote for a council that’s ambitious for our communities, and ready for vital change,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman.



Read more about Asher Wilson-Goldman’s plans for strong Kāpiti communities at www.asherforkapiti.nz.

// ENDS

© Scoop Media

