E-scooter death: Police believe man 'suffered medical event'
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update - Sudden death,
Auckland"
Auckland City Police are issuing a
further statement in relation to a sudden death on Fanshawe
Street on 24 June.
Police believe the 58-year-old man
suffered a medical event.
There are still enquiries
underway, however this matter is being referred to the
Coroner.
Police are still in the process of contacting
next of kin and our deepest sympathies are with the
family.
