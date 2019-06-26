E-scooter death: Police believe man 'suffered medical event'

"Update - Sudden death, Auckland"

Auckland City Police are issuing a further statement in relation to a sudden death on Fanshawe Street on 24 June.

Police believe the 58-year-old man suffered a medical event.

There are still enquiries underway, however this matter is being referred to the Coroner.

Police are still in the process of contacting next of kin and our deepest sympathies are with the family.

