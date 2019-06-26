City Councillors vote unanimously to get Wellington moving

26 June 2019





Wellington City Councillors have unanimously voted to support the Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) Indicative Package at a full Council meeting today.

They voted to:

• Endorse the LGWM vision for Wellington’s future

• Welcome and support the LGWM Indicative Package and proposed regional funding commitment announced by Government

• Approve the Councils’ share of funding to proceed with the next steps for LGWM, including an early delivery programme and business case development

• Agree to work towards a new partnership agreement to deliver the wider LGWM programme.

“I’m very pleased that Wellington City Councillors showed their unanimous support today for the LGWM package,” says Mayor Justin Lester.

“The decision today unlocks funds already set aside for LGWM in our 2019/20 annual plans and commits the Council to fund their share of the next phase on a 60:40 basis between central and local government.

“For the last four decades Wellington has failed to grasp a series of transport opportunities intended to future-proof and safeguard our city from congestion.

“Today’s unanimous decision, along with unanimous support from Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Government, shows strong political support for LGWM.

“We know transport is changing and we want to make the most of the attributes that make Wellington a great place to live, with strong active and public transport options, including mass transit across the city.







“I am 100 percent committed to making this decision today a reality. The city cannot afford any other alternative.”

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, who holds the City Council Transport Portfolio, says today’s vote is a great endorsement for LGWM.

“LGWM is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Wellington transport. Doing nothing would condemn our city to ongoing traffic congestion and reliance on fossil fuelled transport, and that would be disastrous. The LGWM proposals will move us towards a more sustainable and even more liveable city.”

For more information visit the website www.getwellymoving.co.nz

Questions and Answers

What are the early priorities for LGWM?

An early delivery programme has been designed so that we can make a start on implementing the approach of moving more people around with fewer vehicles, while the larger more complex components of the programme are being developed.

The early delivery programme includes:

• Central-city walking improvements

• Safer speeds in the central city and on the state highway east of Mt Victoria and a new crossing on Cobham Drive

• Bus priority measures

• Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road bus priority, walking and cycling improvements

• Golden Mile bus priority, walking and cycling improvements.

Alongside this early delivery programme, LGWM will commence a business case on the larger components of the LGWM programme including mass transit, the Basin Reserve, and extra Mt Victoria tunnel.

Officers from GWRC and WCC have already begun work together to progress bus priority measures, as agreed by both Councils on 13 June 2019.

What next?

Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) is a partnership between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and NZTA. NZTA is expected to take a paper to its board for consideration in July, and if approved it will be a green light for LGWM’s next steps.

LGWM is committed to keeping the community informed and will continue to engage with the public when further details are available. For more information visit our website www.getwellymoving.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

