Right plants, right place thanks to Akura Nursery

A keen planter from Upper Hutt went in the draw recently to win native plants thanks to Akura Nursery’s giveaway in celebration of World Environment Day.

Deb Adams and her husband live on a small farm with sheep, chickens and a long stream running through the property so she was looking for plants that could survive along this area, even in heavy rain.

She entered the Greater Wellington Regional Council-run giveaway because her stream floods right up over the paddock in heavy rain so she wanted something to plant which would survive.

“We have lived here for five years and have planted a lot including cherry blossoms, poplars and cabbage trees but I want to continue planting.”

Deb was given Ribbonwood which is Wairarapa-sourced and a semi-deciduous tree for planting along the edge of waterways. It’s fast growing, and can withstand exposed sites. From mid-spring through to summer she will see some showy flowers appearing.

As a proud grandmother of seven, Deb has a little troop to help her out with cleaning up around the stream over the holidays.

“Ribbonwood will be fantastic because it won’t produce leaves and branches that will fall off, clogging the stream.

“We don’t get a lot of silt in the stream now which means planting for anti-erosion is working, light gets through the trees in the winter but there is shade in the summer.”

Carolyn Anderson manages seedling procurement at Akura where the majority of natives are eco-sourced from within Wairarapa.







“Because it’s planting season, this giveaway was a good opportunity to encourage people to consider which native trees and plants would be suitable for their property types.

“We are always happy to offer people advice about which plants will thrive on their properties as well as information about how to protect plants from pest animals,” Carolyn says.

- If you’re interested in getting the right plants for your property, Akura is open for sales until September 27, Monday to Friday 8.30-4.30, Saturday 8.30-12pm.

