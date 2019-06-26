Tauwhareparae Road closure this Sunday
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Tauwhareparae Road will be closed on Sunday 30 June 2019 for
two essential culvert replacements.
Council contractors
will perform the repairs at the 15.2 and 18.2 kilometre
culverts. This work is weather dependent.
Due to the
closure, no vehicles will be able travel through the sites
between 7am and 5pm. Stakeholders and local residents are
being contacted.
This work is funded by the Government’s
Provincial Growth Fund, which has allocated over $1 million
to upgrade culverts and drainage to improve resilience on
Tairāwhiti’s local road network.
We apologise for any
inconvenience or disruption caused by this
work.
