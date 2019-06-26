Tauwhareparae Road closure this Sunday

Tauwhareparae Road will be closed on Sunday 30 June 2019 for two essential culvert replacements.

Council contractors will perform the repairs at the 15.2 and 18.2 kilometre culverts. This work is weather dependent.

Due to the closure, no vehicles will be able travel through the sites between 7am and 5pm. Stakeholders and local residents are being contacted.

This work is funded by the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, which has allocated over $1 million to upgrade culverts and drainage to improve resilience on Tairāwhiti’s local road network.

