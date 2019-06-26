Two arrests following search warrant in Lake Hawea

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis:

Queenstown and Wanaka Police have arrested and charged two men following a search warrant at a Lake Hawea property.

A Customs dog, along with Police executed the warrant today, Wednesday 26 June.

Two firearms, $3700 in cash and two ounces of MDMA with an estimated value of around $17,000 was seized.

Police also located and seized 10 mature cannabis plants.

As a result of the search, a 29-year-old man has been charged with possession of MDMA for supply and a 28-year-old man has been charged with cultivating cannabis.

The 29-year-old is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Thursday 27 June.

The 28-year-old is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday 1 July.

Otago Lakes Central Police are continuing to target the suppliers of drugs within the community to prevent any ongoing harm to the community.











