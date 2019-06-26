Two arrests following search warrant in Lake Hawea
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm
Inglis:
Queenstown and Wanaka Police have
arrested and charged two men following a search warrant at a
Lake Hawea property.
A Customs dog, along with Police
executed the warrant today, Wednesday 26 June.
Two
firearms, $3700 in cash and two ounces of MDMA with an
estimated value of around $17,000 was seized.
Police also
located and seized 10 mature cannabis plants.
As a result
of the search, a 29-year-old man has been charged with
possession of MDMA for supply and a 28-year-old man has been
charged with cultivating cannabis.
The 29-year-old is due
to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Thursday 27
June.
The 28-year-old is due to appear in the Queenstown
District Court on Monday 1 July.
Otago Lakes Central
Police are continuing to target the suppliers of drugs
within the community to prevent any ongoing harm to the
community.
