Missing boy, Haumoana, Hastings
Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of four-year-old Bow
O'Leary.
Bow was last seen at his home on Hyla Road,
Haumoana, Hastings at around 3pm this afternoon.
Over a
dozen officers and Police dogs are searching the Hyla Road
and Memorial Park area.
Police and his family are
concerned for his safety.
Bow was last seen wearing a grey
tee-shirt and blue shorts.
He was not wearing shoes.
We
ask people in the nearby area to check their properties and
to report any sightings of Bow immediately to
111.
