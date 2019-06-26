Missing boy, Haumoana, Hastings

Police are appealing for sightings of four-year-old Bow O'Leary.

Bow was last seen at his home on Hyla Road, Haumoana, Hastings at around 3pm this afternoon.

Over a dozen officers and Police dogs are searching the Hyla Road and Memorial Park area.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Bow was last seen wearing a grey tee-shirt and blue shorts.

He was not wearing shoes.

We ask people in the nearby area to check their properties and to report any sightings of Bow immediately to 111.











