Update - Missing boy, Haumoana, Hastings
The four-year-old boy reported missing from Haumoana, Hastings has been found safe and well.
We thank the public for their assistance.
"Biggest Shake-Up In 30 Years": Agency Teamups In New Public Service Act
Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins today announced the most significant changes to the New Zealand Public Service since the State Sector Act of 1988...
Under the changes, boards, made up of chief executives from relevant government agencies, will be established to tackle the most pressing issues. These boards, or joint ventures, would be accountable to a single minister and receive direct budget appropriations. Public servants from across the system will be deployed as required. More>>
Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement
Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>
Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres
No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>
Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs
A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>
Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading
The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>
Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining
The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>
Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020
Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms
The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ... More>>
IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>