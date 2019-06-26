Gladstone Road service lids to be adjusted this week

A number of service lids will be adjusted on Gladstone Road this Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June 2019. Service lids are the man holes on the road which lead to storm and waste water.

Significant traffic management is required for the adjustments to ensure the safety of road users and contractors who are often working in the middle of the road.

Gladstone Road will be temporarily reduced to one lane and under stop/go management in many locations between Customhouse and Cobden Streets. Drivers can expect short delays during this period and should take alternative routes where possible.

This work is part of a programme to adjust close to twenty service lids in six different locations on sites where the road surface has been upgraded. The adjustment of service lids is normal practice after upgrading road surfaces and involves raising the service lid structure to the same level as the new road surface.

We apologise for any disruption caused by this work.











