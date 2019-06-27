Crash following fleeing driver incident, Peka Peka

A car has crashed into a truck following a fleeing driver incident near Peka Peka this morning.

The incident began about 5:53am when Police attempted to stop a car on State Highway 1.

The vehicle failed to stop and was followed with lights and sirens as it continued southbound.

At 6:03am the vehicle crashed into a truck just north of Peka Peka.

Two people sustained minor injuries and one person has been taken into custody.

The northbound lane is moving slowly, however the southbound lane is closed until further notice while the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

