Crash following fleeing driver incident, Peka Peka
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A car has crashed into a truck following a fleeing driver
incident near Peka Peka this morning.
The incident began
about 5:53am when Police attempted to stop a car on State
Highway 1.
The vehicle failed to stop and was followed
with lights and sirens as it continued southbound.
At
6:03am the vehicle crashed into a truck just north of Peka
Peka.
Two people sustained minor injuries and one person
has been taken into custody.
The northbound lane is moving
slowly, however the southbound lane is closed until further
notice while the Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
