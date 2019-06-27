Correction: Crash following fleeing driver incident
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Correction: Crash following fleeing driver incident, Peka
Peka
An earlier release stated the vehicle that crashed
had been travelling southbound.
It was initially
travelling southbound but about 6am had turned around.
At
the time of the crash the vehicle was travelling north in
the southbound
lane.
ENDS
