Ice on State Highway 5, Mihi, Rotorua

Police is urging motorists to take care on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua.

There is back ice on parts of the road, particularly in the Mihi area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

If travel is unavoidable, motorists should slow down and take extra care in the area.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

