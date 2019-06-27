Serious firearms incident - Rotorua
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious firearms incident
at a property in Mangakakahi, Rotorua around 7.50pm this
evening.
Emergency services attended after a report of a
shooting and confirmed one person had died at the scene.
A
short time later a person sought by Police in relation to
the incident was located at a nearby address and taken into
custody.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to
this incident.
Scene guards are currently in place and
Police thank residents for their cooperation while emergency
services attend the incident.
Further updates will be
provided when
possible.
