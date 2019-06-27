Police launch homicide investigation after Rotorua death

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 39-year-old man in a firearms incident in Rotorua last night.

A man is in custody in relation to the incident but has not yet been charged.

Guards were in place overnight at two scenes in the Mangakakahi area and scene examinations continue today.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

