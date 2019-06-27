Police launch homicide investigation after Rotorua death
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation following
the death of a 39-year-old man in a firearms incident in
Rotorua last night.
A man is in custody in relation to the
incident but has not yet been charged.
Guards were in
place overnight at two scenes in the Mangakakahi area and
scene examinations continue today.
More information will
be released as it becomes available.
ENDS
