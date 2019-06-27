Police acknowledge IPCA findings regarding Huntly incident

Please attribute to Acting Superintendent Warwick Morehu, Waikato District Commander:

Police accepts the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report that found an officer used excessive force during an arrest in Huntly.

In November 2017, a group of officers were called to a disorder event at a house party on Semple Street, where they encountered a number of agitated people behaving in a violent manner.

Police acknowledge the attending officers brought a difficult situation to order.

An officer involved in the dispersal later came forward to express concerns about the conduct of some others during the operation.

This matter has been the subject of robust Police and IPCA investigations, which were run separately.

Police accepts all the findings in the IPCA’s report, which include that an officer used knee strikes during an arrest, which was unjustified, and that another officer was justified in using his baton against a man armed with a screwdriver.

Police’s investigation and subsequent legal advice found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute any officers involved.

Based on that information, the matter has been closed.

The IPCA highlighted that a number of use of force reports from that incident were not submitted as per New Zealand Police Policy.

This issue has been raised with the officers involved through appropriate performance channels.

Police would like to commend the actions of the officer who did the right thing and spoke up when he believed he had seen concerning behaviour from colleagues.

Police take any complaint regarding staff conduct seriously, and any information is investigated thoroughly.

