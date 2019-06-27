Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

WCC focuses on the environment, housing, transport, growth

Thursday, 27 June 2019
Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has adopted its Annual Plan/Mahere ā-Tau for 2019/20. The plan outlines $557 million worth of operational and $240 million worth of capital spending on seven priority areas – the environment, housing and community wellbeing, transport, sustainable growth, and arts and culture.

The major projects include the Prince of Wales/Omāroro Reservoir in Mount Cook, environmental projects, the Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the upgrade of the Town Hall and St James Theatre. The plan also includes updates on some of the big projects coming up in the next few years such as Let’s Get Wellington Moving and our plans for the Southern Landfill.

Although committed to these long-term projects, the average rates increase will be 3.9 percent. In line with the Council’s Revenue and Financing Policy, the plan also includes some changes to fees and user-pays charges, such as parking, landfill fees, alcohol licenses, sports ground fees, marina fees and dog licenses.

“The vast proportion of our annual spend is on fundamental services like roads, water, waste, sports fields, parks and community services, but we are also looking to the future to ensure Wellington remains one of the world’s most liveable cities,” says Mayor Justin Lester.

Our city is growing, Wellington’s population is expected to grow by 50,000 to 80,000 over the next 30 years.

“In addition to being able to cope with population growth we need to ensure the city is resilient in terms of seismic strengthening and climate change, which is why the Council declared a climate emergency last week.”

The plan, as well as changes to fees and user charges will come into effect 1 July 2019.



