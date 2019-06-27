Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New report shows household emissions increasing

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 10:49 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today.

In 2017, households accounted for 11 percent of total emissions (up from 9 percent in 2007), with the remaining 89 percent accounted for by industry.

“New Zealand households are becoming less efficient at managing the emissions they produce, that is, household emissions are increasing at a faster rate than the overall rate of household formation,” senior manager collaborative development Michele Lloyd said.

Environmental-economic accounts: 2019 (data to 2017) shows New Zealand is one of a small number of developed nations to see household emissions increase over the 2008–15 period for which comparable data is available.

Emissions from road transport have also been increasing due to the increasing number of tourists and their use of vehicles. International tourism emissions, which are primarily from road transport, increased 20.0 percent since 2007, and accounted for 7.8 percent of total road transport emissions within New Zealand in 2017.

Industry emissions

Total emissions decreased just 0.9 percent over the 2007–17 period. In that time, industry emissions decreased 2.9 percent, but that was mostly offset by rising household emissions.

The decrease in industry emissions over 2007–17 was greatest for the electricity, gas, water, and waste service industry. This was partly due to increased use of renewable energy sources, particularly geothermal and wind, while its economic activity continued to grow over the period.




In 2017, the largest contributors to total industry emissions were sheep, beef, cattle, and grain farming; dairy cattle farming; electricity and gas supply; and rail, water, air, and other transport.

Agriculture emissions

Dairy cattle farming was the only agriculture industry to record an increase in emissions over 2007–17, up 27.7 percent (3,636 kilotonnes), which was the largest increase of all industries. Sheep, beef cattle, and grain farming emissions decreased 11.7 percent (2,969 kilotonnes) from 2007 to 2017, which was the second largest decrease. Poultry, deer, and other livestock farming emissions declined 43.6 percent (727 kilotonnes).

Overall, in the 2007–17 period, emissions from the agriculture industry decreased 0.1 percent a year on average (a total of 239 kilotonnes from 2007 to 2017), while its contribution to GDP (in real terms) grew at a rate of 1.8 percent a year.

Other industries with decreasing emissions include:
• electricity and gas supply – down 41.7 percent (3,359 kilotonnes)
• mining – down 24.6 percent (497 kilotonnes)
• water, sewerage, drainage, and waste services – down 20.9 percent (485 kilotonnes)
• non-metallic mineral product manufacturing – down 28.5 percent (456 kilotonnes)
• rail, water, air, and other transport – down 8.8 percent (437 kilotonnes).

Other industries with increasing emissions include:
• petroleum, chemical, polymer, and rubber product manufacturing – up 63.1 percent (1,069 kilotonnes)
• food, beverage, and tobacco product manufacturing – up 44.8 percent (984 kilotonnes)
• road transport – up 16.5 percent (548 kilotonnes)
• services excluding transport, postal, and warehousing – up 36.0 percent (460 kilotonnes)
• construction – up 65.9 percent (272 kilotonnes)
• forestry and logging – up 54.1 percent (203 kilotonnes).

Emissions and economic activity

Industries showing a reduction in emissions relative to their contribution to gross domestic product (GDP, in real terms) included the transport, postal, and warehousing industry (emissions up 0.1 percent a year, but contribution to GDP grew 3.0 percent a year) and mining (where emissions fell 2.8 percent a year but contribution to GDP fell 0.8 percent a year).

However, emissions increased at a faster rate than the contribution to GDP (in real terms) for services excluding transport, postal, and warehousing (emissions up 3.1 percent a year, but contribution to GDP up 2.4 percent a year). Manufacturing emissions increased 1.2 percent a year while its contribution to GDP decreased 0.1 percent a year, although some sub-industries recorded decreases in emissions.

“While our overall emissions intensity has been trending down, the amount of emissions we produce for each million dollars of GDP is in the top third of developed nations, due to the significant amount of methane emitted by agriculture,” Ms Lloyd said.

“However, when looking at just carbon dioxide, New Zealand is in the bottom third of these countries."

The System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) is an internationally accepted statistical standard that specifies how environmental and economic information can be integrated coherently.

“The SEEA framework gets us talking about the economy and the environment in the same language – and the result is a more complete picture of New Zealand’s economic and environmental performance,” Ms Lloyd said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 