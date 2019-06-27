Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council adopts annual plan

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council met today and adopted its annual plan 2019-2020, setting the rates for the coming financial year, which come into effect this Monday 1 July.

Council confirmed its funding priorities two weeks ago following the Annual Plan submission process.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council has managed to keep the rates increase this year to 3.62%, down from the 3.96% originally consulted on, and the 5.72% signalled in the Long Term Plan.

“This year we’ve been able to fund some great initiatives and projects that were brought to us during the Annual Plan submission process,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Major investments in core infrastructure, particularly water, sewer and stormwater upgrades, remain our most significant cost driver. We have been able to maintain a strong environmental and infrastructural focus, whilst supporting a range of community projects.

“The combination of these initiatives means Marlborough will be an even better place to work and live,” Mayor Leggett said.

“I’d like to thank everyone who submitted to our draft annual plan and to the Council staff who made our job so much easier. As I’ve said before, good information equals good decisions.

“As we approach elections this coming October, I’d like to thank this group of Councillors for their committed stewardship of our District over the three years of this electoral term. By working together in a cooperative, focused and practical way, we have made excellent progress that will benefit the people of Marlborough for many years to come.”

To read the Annual Plan 2019-2020, go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/long-term-and-annual-plans-policies-and-reports/annual-plan/annual-plan-2019-20/2019-20-annual-plan

ENDS.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 