Council adopts annual plan

Council met today and adopted its annual plan 2019-2020, setting the rates for the coming financial year, which come into effect this Monday 1 July.

Council confirmed its funding priorities two weeks ago following the Annual Plan submission process.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council has managed to keep the rates increase this year to 3.62%, down from the 3.96% originally consulted on, and the 5.72% signalled in the Long Term Plan.

“This year we’ve been able to fund some great initiatives and projects that were brought to us during the Annual Plan submission process,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Major investments in core infrastructure, particularly water, sewer and stormwater upgrades, remain our most significant cost driver. We have been able to maintain a strong environmental and infrastructural focus, whilst supporting a range of community projects.

“The combination of these initiatives means Marlborough will be an even better place to work and live,” Mayor Leggett said.

“I’d like to thank everyone who submitted to our draft annual plan and to the Council staff who made our job so much easier. As I’ve said before, good information equals good decisions.

“As we approach elections this coming October, I’d like to thank this group of Councillors for their committed stewardship of our District over the three years of this electoral term. By working together in a cooperative, focused and practical way, we have made excellent progress that will benefit the people of Marlborough for many years to come.”

To read the Annual Plan 2019-2020, go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/long-term-and-annual-plans-policies-and-reports/annual-plan/annual-plan-2019-20/2019-20-annual-plan

