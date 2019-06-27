Voter discrimination in Flaxmere

DHB Board chair statement in response to Hastings mayor candidate letter on voter discrimination in Flaxmere.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chairman Kevin Atkinson is backing a call to ensure Flaxmere residents get fair access to voting places in the upcoming local elections.

Atkinson said he agreed with Hastings District Councillor and mayoral candidate Damon Harvey that it could put the voting process at risk.

Atkinson said he was responding to a letter he received from Harvey yesterday calling for urgent action over a severe lack of places for Flaxmere to post their ballot boxes post boxes.

“It is a sign of the times that posting mail is outdated, but the process we are working to is by postal ballot and the election is just months away.

“Given the timing we must to as much as possible to ensure a fair process, like more places to vote along and fair access to special voting.”

Flaxmere voters, as do all Hawke’s Bay voters, get to choose seven candidates to represent them on the HBDHB board – which covers the region from Central Hawke’s Bay to Wairoa.

“Today I have asked the HBDHB company secretary to get a list of all post boxes across the region so we can get the full picture and make can make sure there are no other areas like Flaxmere being disadvantaged.”

