Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Curtain Bank helps keep homes warm and healthy

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:55 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A warm home is a healthy home, and since 2008 the Red Cross Hawke’s Bay Curtain Bank has been helping local families avoid winter ills, and reduce their power bills.

Many referrals to the Curtain Bank, which is based in Onekawa, Napier, come from the Hastings area, and in the latest Contestable Grants funding round, the Hastings District Council allocated $3000 to support this valuable service.

Initially set up to help keep houses warm in winter and reduce the number of children being admitted to hospital with respiratory conditions, the service has grown significantly and now caters to all age groups, providing curtains for people living anywhere between Wairoa and Takapau.

At the Onekawa Curtain Bank on any Tuesday or Thursday morning, sewing machines, scissors and measuring tapes are all put to use as volunteers refurbish curtains that have been donated.

Curtain Bank co-ordinator Janice Zachan says volunteer numbers have grown from three when the service started to 17 today, all with different skills that are put to good use recycling curtains that are put into homes that might otherwise have no curtains, unlined curtains, or just a sheet hanging in the window.

“The people we have here are passionate about working in the Curtain Bank – that’s why they turn up, they want to help other people.”

Referrals for families needing curtains come mainly through the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Healthy Homes programme and over the 10 years the Curtain Bank has been operating, 13,500 curtains have been given out, says Janice.
“Those involved with the DHB programme constantly tell us how grateful their clients are to get the curtains and how much difference they make to their homes.



“Homes provided with lined curtains in bedrooms, lounges and dining rooms are warmer and the expected outcome is that there will be fewer hospitalisations with respiratory conditions, as well as reduced power bills for lower income households.”

Another benefit of lined curtains is that they provide privacy, particularly at night, which helps with family safety – and in environmental terms all the curtains that are being re-used means less material going to the landfill.

Hastings district councillor and grants committee member Malcolm Dixon says this was one of the more creative and innovative funding applications received.
MORE …


“The service that the Curtain Bank is providing is meeting a real need in our community. The committee was delighted to support this very worthy group of volunteers with their project.”

The Curtain Bank was one of 37 community services, projects and organisations to receive a share of the $245, 500 that was distributed in the 2019/20 funding round.


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 