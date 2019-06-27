Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upgraded Whitianga Esplanade playground to open for holidays

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Whitianga's upgraded Esplanade playground to open in time for school holidays

Finishing touches to Whitianga's upgraded playground on the Esplanade near the wharf are being completed this week ready for the independent playground inspection booked for early next week.

The water play area is completed and the timber play boat is nearly finished. The official name of the play boat will be revealed once approved by the community board.

Come to the playground at 11am on 13 July for the celebration, which includes a free sausage sizzle and free ice cream for children thanks to Coromandel's More FM.

"The contractors have done an amazing job, we are expecting to open the playground on 6 July, in time for the school holidays" says Andrew Scobie, our Council's project manager

Line markings are still to be completed along Esplanade Road to mark car parks and pedestrian areas.

The concrete footpaths and driveways along the road have been poured and stakeholders can now acess their driveways.

Another art piece is being installed. The "Anchor" by Tapu sculptor Jocelyn Pratt.

The piece represents a traditional anchor stone used by iwi on ocean-going waka and also symbolises the anchoring of all vessels in the bay and the movement of waves and currents.

The next piece to be installed is "Nga Tangata O Nga Hau E Wha" , which will be installed next week at Taylors Mistake.

This design incorporates a compass motif and represents the coming together of people from the four winds (nga hau e wha). The circle symbolises unity and peace. It also represents a cycle of time; acknowledging the past. present, and future.



For more information on the town centre upgrade visit the project page.

Visit the Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club

Each week we catch up with a local business affected by the town centre upgrade. This week, we spoke to the Mercury Bay Game Fishing club, located at 12 Esplanade.

The Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club is the place for locals and visitors who enjoy everything to do with fishing. The Mercury Bay Game Fishing Club offers individual, senior and family memberships.

They hold a number of tournaments throughout the year for people who enjoy game fishing, for all ages and skill levels. The club bar and bistro is open throughout the week for members to enjoy.

For more information visit their website here.


