Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Home-charging electric vehicle technology makes its debut

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Vector Limited

Home-charging electric vehicle technology makes its debut in Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne

New technology that sees electric vehicles supplying electricity to homes and businesses is being introduced in the Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne, thanks to a partnership between Vector, Eastland Network and Horizon Networks.

The Vehicle to Home (“V2H”) essentially transforms electric vehicles in to mobile batteries, capable of transporting energy wherever it’s needed – be it homes, businesses or appliances, opening up exciting opportunities for customer self-sustainability and network resilience.

Locals in the Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti Gisborne regions can expect to see the V2H units in action at various events over the coming months.

Vector’s use of V2H technology has already powered elements of several public events in Auckland including Lantern, Pasifika, and GLOW festivals, and it is currently the centre of a cutting-edge trial in Piha to explore potential network and customer resiliency. The V2H units enable an average household to be powered for up to 10-12 hours with one electric vehicle with a 30kWh battery capacity.

Vector’s Head of Engineering, Cristiano Marantes, says the potential of V2H technology in the future of energy is exciting.

“Vector is dedicated to the vision of a new energy future, and we are committed to understanding trends and providing solutions, as well as sharing our knowledge and technology with other energy distributors like Eastland Network and Horizon Networks for the betterment of New Zealand communities.



“The electrification of transport is revolutionary not just in the way it is changing how we get around, but also in the flow-on benefits applied to everyday life. V2H not only has the potential to smooth out the growing impact electric vehicles will have on Vector’s network as electricity demand increases, but it also opens up opportunities, choice, and flexibility for customers, as well as lowering carbon emissions and reducing customer energy costs,” he says.

Eastland Group’s General Manager Energy Solutions, Steven Follows says: “We are delighted to be working with Vector and Horizon on this innovative project. V2H is an exciting opportunity to explore the positive impacts that new energy technology can have on our region. We look forward to showcasing it around Tairāwhiti over the coming months.”

Horizon Networks General Manager of Networks and Technology, Derek Caudwell, says V2H is just one of the many novel technologies and ways people will interact with electricity distributors in the future.

“We look forward to working with Vector, Eastland and others in the electricity sector to showcase what the future may hold for our customers,” says Mr Caudwell.

More information about V2H technology can be found on Vector’s website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Vector Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 