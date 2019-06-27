Home-charging electric vehicle technology makes its debut

Home-charging electric vehicle technology makes its debut in Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne

New technology that sees electric vehicles supplying electricity to homes and businesses is being introduced in the Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti Gisborne, thanks to a partnership between Vector, Eastland Network and Horizon Networks.

The Vehicle to Home (“V2H”) essentially transforms electric vehicles in to mobile batteries, capable of transporting energy wherever it’s needed – be it homes, businesses or appliances, opening up exciting opportunities for customer self-sustainability and network resilience.

Locals in the Bay of Plenty and Tairawhiti Gisborne regions can expect to see the V2H units in action at various events over the coming months.

Vector’s use of V2H technology has already powered elements of several public events in Auckland including Lantern, Pasifika, and GLOW festivals, and it is currently the centre of a cutting-edge trial in Piha to explore potential network and customer resiliency. The V2H units enable an average household to be powered for up to 10-12 hours with one electric vehicle with a 30kWh battery capacity.

Vector’s Head of Engineering, Cristiano Marantes, says the potential of V2H technology in the future of energy is exciting.

“Vector is dedicated to the vision of a new energy future, and we are committed to understanding trends and providing solutions, as well as sharing our knowledge and technology with other energy distributors like Eastland Network and Horizon Networks for the betterment of New Zealand communities.







“The electrification of transport is revolutionary not just in the way it is changing how we get around, but also in the flow-on benefits applied to everyday life. V2H not only has the potential to smooth out the growing impact electric vehicles will have on Vector’s network as electricity demand increases, but it also opens up opportunities, choice, and flexibility for customers, as well as lowering carbon emissions and reducing customer energy costs,” he says.

Eastland Group’s General Manager Energy Solutions, Steven Follows says: “We are delighted to be working with Vector and Horizon on this innovative project. V2H is an exciting opportunity to explore the positive impacts that new energy technology can have on our region. We look forward to showcasing it around Tairāwhiti over the coming months.”

Horizon Networks General Manager of Networks and Technology, Derek Caudwell, says V2H is just one of the many novel technologies and ways people will interact with electricity distributors in the future.

“We look forward to working with Vector, Eastland and others in the electricity sector to showcase what the future may hold for our customers,” says Mr Caudwell.

More information about V2H technology can be found on Vector’s website.

