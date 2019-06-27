Nothing like a cold dip in the sea when it’s raining

It was less than a perfect day, but that didn’t stop over 300 hardy folks from turning out to support Plimmerton Kindergarten’s 23rd Mid Winter Dip on Sunday 23rd June at Karehana Bay. The beach dig was organised chaos with children digging away in the damp sand and very happy with their prizes. There were a few tired people from the Plimmerton Craft Beer Festival held the day before and was perhaps why the sausage sizzle and bacon butties were so popular so early on this year. Dale Williams, local councillor did a superb job MC’ing the event, and the children loved starting the police siren and getting into the fire truck.

Sophie Flanagan, a teacher at Plimmerton Kindergarten set a fine example by taking the plunge, alongside a local Policeman, Porirua Mayor Mike Tana dressed up as a sailor, plus some fantastic costumes including togas, mermaids, minion suits and of course good old togs.

The Mid Winter Dip is Plimmerton Kindergarten's biggest fundraiser of the year and raised around $6,300. This money will go towards the much needed painting and sound proofing of the interior of the kindergarten. Thanks to all the volunteers and people who turned out on the day, as well as a special thanks to our main sponsor Harcourts Paremata.









