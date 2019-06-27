Man to appear in court on drugs charges
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 31-year-old man is due to appear in Hastings District
Court today charged with possession of methamphetamine for
supply and possession of ecstasy.
He was arrested
following the discovery by Police of a substantial quantity
of cash and drugs at a Flaxmere address on 11 June
2019.
Any form of illicit drug use in our community has a
detrimental impact on individuals, their families and our
communities.
It can drive many aspects of reported and
unreported crime, for example, family harm, dishonesty crime
and serious assaults.
This is a real community issue and
it is only with support from the public that Police can
tackle the problem and prevent harm.
If you have any
information about drug dealing in our community Police urge
you to get in touch, either on 105 or anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Anyone affected by
methamphetamine addiction can seek help through the Alcohol
and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free-text 1737 to
speak with a trained
counsellor.
