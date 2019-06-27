Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man to appear in court on drugs charges

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in Hastings District Court today charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of ecstasy.

He was arrested following the discovery by Police of a substantial quantity of cash and drugs at a Flaxmere address on 11 June 2019.

Any form of illicit drug use in our community has a detrimental impact on individuals, their families and our communities.

It can drive many aspects of reported and unreported crime, for example, family harm, dishonesty crime and serious assaults.

This is a real community issue and it is only with support from the public that Police can tackle the problem and prevent harm.

If you have any information about drug dealing in our community Police urge you to get in touch, either on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction can seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free-text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.




