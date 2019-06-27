Five days till Elemental AKL illuminates Auckland

Media Release – 27/06/2019

New events added to incredible festival programme

Next week Elemental AKL will bring Auckland’s winter story to life with 31 days of dazzling light shows, delicious culinary events, spectacular cultural performances and uplifting entertainment.

Auckland’s new festival will showcase a stellar line-up of more than 60 events, featuring world-class light artists, cultural orators, culinary experts and breath-taking entertainers.

In addition to the main festival, gastronomes are in for a treat with more than 120 participating eateries around the region serving up element-inspired dishes exclusively for the month as part of Elemental Feast.

From 1–31 July 2019 Elemental AKL will transform eateries and bars, theatres, public spaces and more, across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage says Elemental AKL will play a pivotal role in brightening up the region, showcasing the vibrant and unique qualities that Auckland has to offer.

“It’s fantastic to see our talented events, entertainment and hospitality sector contribute to the development of this inaugural festival, supporting the aspirations for sustainable growth of our visitor economy outlined in the Destination AKL 2025 strategy.

“Winter can be a quieter time for visitation to the region, and Elemental AKL is going provide a great platform to entice more visitors over this time,” he says.







“I can’t wait to see Aucklanders and visitors alike make the most of this incredible new festival this winter.”

Adding to the standout programme for Elemental AKL are some new thought-provoking events and culinary experiences to round out the festival’s themes of light, food, entertainment and culture.

Down in Wynyard Quarter, learn how delicious sustainable species can be from your own backyard at the newly revamped Auckland Fish Market. Throughout July this seafood hotspot hosts a series of mouth-watering workshops, hands-on cooking lessons for children and teenagers and limited-edition dishes, with the freshest local produce straight from the ocean.

Inside the Ellerslie Stables, the Pop-up Globe is hosting ‘A Festival Feast’. This will be a brilliant evening of fine wine and delicious food served in an atmosphere that will whisk audiences back 400 years to Shakespeare's time, including live performances from fully-costumed musicians and actors from the legendary Pop-up Globe company. Come for the Shakespeare, stay for the feast, or vice versa.

Travel North to Matakana where The Smoko Room’s chef Will Michell is teaming up with Rewi Spraggon of Hangi Master and Cazador chef Dariush Lolaiy for Tunu Tahi.

Tunu Tahi – which means “cook together” – is a winter celebration of earth and fire to cook and share kai. Together these chefs will prepare five courses, with three from the hangi.

South Auckland’s Makaurau Marae will open its doors for NUKU Live on Saturday, 27 July, a social impact storytelling event using the traditional tool of storytelling to amplify the voices of indigenous women and change the narrative around cultural identity. The programme is packed with speakers and a panel session, workshops around raranga (weaving), rongoa Māori (natural skincare), pareu (sarong) and hula (dance), and an introduction to the maramataka (lunar calendar).

Elemental AKL will delight, inspire and show you why Tāmaki Makaurau is a place unlike any other. For the full programme, head here.



ends

© Scoop Media

