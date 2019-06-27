Arrest in relation to Murupara ATM burglary

A 27-year-old Kawerau man has been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary in Murupara earlier this month.

A stolen log loader was used to rip an ATM from the front wall of the local branch of the New Zealand Credit Union in the early hours of Monday 3 June.

The man has been charged with criminal damage, receiving stolen property and four counts of burglary.

He is in custody and will appear in the Whakatane District Court on Wednesday 10 July.











