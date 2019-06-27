Arrest in relation to Murupara ATM burglary
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 27-year-old Kawerau man has been arrested and charged in
relation to a burglary in Murupara earlier this month.
A
stolen log loader was used to rip an ATM from the front wall
of the local branch of the New Zealand Credit Union in the
early hours of Monday 3 June.
The man has been charged
with criminal damage, receiving stolen property and four
counts of burglary.
He is in custody and will appear in
the Whakatane District Court on Wednesday 10
July.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach
Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.
The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...
The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>