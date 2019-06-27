Resurfacing to improve Wairere Dr Eastbound
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Road resurfacing work will be carried out over two nights on
Friday 28 June and Sunday 30 June to resurface Wairere Dr
from Te Rapa Rd eastbound to Karewa Pl.
The work, which is
weather dependent, will be done between 7pm and 6am both
nights, and is part of Hamilton City Council’s ongoing
programme to ensure the city’s roads are well maintained
and safe.
Traffic management will be in place, with
diversions in place for eastbound traffic via Te Rapa Rd/
Pukete Rd.
Karewa Pl will be closed at the intersection of
Wairere Dr but access to properties from Te Rapa Rd will be
maintained.
Some noise is expected, but the team will be
doing its best to carry out the noisiest work in the early
part of the evening.
The Council thanks residents and road
users in advance for their care, patience and
understanding.
