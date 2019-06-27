Resurfacing to improve Wairere Dr Eastbound

Road resurfacing work will be carried out over two nights on Friday 28 June and Sunday 30 June to resurface Wairere Dr from Te Rapa Rd eastbound to Karewa Pl.

The work, which is weather dependent, will be done between 7pm and 6am both nights, and is part of Hamilton City Council’s ongoing programme to ensure the city’s roads are well maintained and safe.

Traffic management will be in place, with diversions in place for eastbound traffic via Te Rapa Rd/ Pukete Rd.

Karewa Pl will be closed at the intersection of Wairere Dr but access to properties from Te Rapa Rd will be maintained.

Some noise is expected, but the team will be doing its best to carry out the noisiest work in the early part of the evening.

The Council thanks residents and road users in advance for their care, patience and understanding.











