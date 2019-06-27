Failures highlighted in Kāpiti’s drinking-water supply



The failures identified by the Ministry of Health’s Annual Report on Drinking-water Quality in Kāpiti’s drinking-water supply need to be addressed, says Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton.

“The failures for Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Hautere, Ōtaki, and Paekākāriki drinking-water supplies highlighted in the Ministry of Health's Annual Report on Drinking-water Quality, while not necessarily meaning water will be unsafe to drink, are still concerning,” says Mr Compton.

“Supplying safe drinking water is one of Council’s most important responsibilities. If I’m elected as Mayor I’ll do everything I can to make sure the failures highlighted in the report are addressed. In particular, ensuring Health Act monitoring requirements are met is hugely important, as it means any issues can be quickly identified and treated so communities can continue to have confidence in the ongoing safety of their drinking water.”







© Scoop Media

