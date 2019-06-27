Failures highlighted in Kāpiti’s drinking-water supply
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton
The failures identified by the Ministry of Health’s Annual Report on
Drinking-water Quality in Kāpiti’s drinking-water
supply need to be addressed, says Kāpiti Coast mayoral
candidate Gwynn Compton.
“The failures for Kāpiti Coast
District Council’s Hautere, Ōtaki, and Paekākāriki
drinking-water supplies highlighted in the Ministry of
Health's Annual Report on Drinking-water Quality, while not
necessarily meaning water will be unsafe to drink, are still
concerning,” says Mr Compton.
“Supplying safe drinking
water is one of Council’s most important responsibilities.
If I’m elected as Mayor I’ll do everything I can to make
sure the failures highlighted in the report are addressed.
In particular, ensuring Health Act monitoring requirements
are met is hugely important, as it means any issues can be
quickly identified and treated so communities can continue
to have confidence in the ongoing safety of their drinking
water.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach
Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.
The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...
The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>