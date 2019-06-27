Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High patient numbers at Whakatāne Hospital’s ER

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

Whakatāne Hospital Emergency Department has experienced ‘significant spikes’ in patient attendances in recent weeks with multiple 100-plus days.

“We’ve had some significant spikes in attendances recently where we have experienced a number of days around the 100 patient mark,” said Whakatāne Hospital ED Clinical Lead Tamsin Davies. By way of comparison, the average daily figure in 2018 was 60.

Tamsin issued a renewed call for those who do not need emergency treatment to keep the department for those that do.

“We would like people to ask themselves whether they really need to see an emergency doctor before coming. Those that do not need to be in ED will face significant waits as there are a lot of sick people coming through the doors at present who do, and they will get priority.”

Tamsin said the winter-type illnesses currently circulating were not only having an impact on patient numbers but also meant many hospital staff were off work sick.

“We are seeing a lot of very unwell patients but there are also those presenting to us that would be more appropriately treated by a GP or pharmacist. Those additional patients each day who do not need to be in ED can put a real strain on the staff.

“Treating those who do not need to be in ED has an impact on our care for those that do,” said Tamsin, adding that other healthcare options were available for non-emergency situations. “The ED is for emergencies.”

Other healthcare options for non-emergency situations

• Visit your family doctor (GP)

• Visit your local pharmacy

• Call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice and information from a trusted health professional

• Call your family doctor (GP) for advice or information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your call will be answered by a healthcare professional who will give you the advice you need



