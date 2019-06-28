Serious assault - Auckland

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, Auckland City Crime Squad

Police were called about 6.08am following reports of a serious assault at a property on Greys Ave.

A man was found with serious injuries at the scene.

Police are making enquiries to understand the circumstances of the incident.

The man was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

A scene examination is being carried is out this morning.











