Serious assault - Auckland
Friday, 28 June 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock, Auckland
City Crime Squad
Police were called about 6.08am
following reports of a serious assault at a property on
Greys Ave.
A man was found with serious injuries at the
scene.
Police are making enquiries to understand the
circumstances of the incident.
The man was taken to
Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.
A scene
examination is being carried is out this
morning.
