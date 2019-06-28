Our Community Board grant applications open 1 July



If you are part of an organisation that provides a community service, activity or event that is not-for-profit, you could be eligible for one of our Community Board grants.

Community grants help local organisations pay for specific projects or maintenance of facilities that benefit our community.

Each Community Board area has a contestable grants pool to encourage and support not-for-profit organisations that have a positive impact on the community.

Event sponsorship funding applications for all Community Board areas are also to be submitted through this Community Board grant programme.

Our Community Boards were given the opportunity to identify priorities for funding at the March meetings for the 2019/2020 Community Grant funding round.

The grant values available in each area are:

• Coromandel/Colville Board Community - $35,000, priority for funding will be given to events and projects relating to Coromandel 200.

• Mercury Bay Community Board - $40,000, made up of $20,000 - open community grants with no priority for funding and $20,000 for events in Mercury Bay.

• Tairua/Pauanui Community Board - $37,000, priority for funding will be given to events.

• Whangamata Community Board Grants - $37,000, open - no priority for funding identified.

• Thames Community Board - $60,000, open - no priority for funding identified.

Applications for our Community Board grants close 31 July 2019.

For the full criteria and application forms, check out tcdc.govt.nz/cbgrants2019.

To see the 2018 successful applicants and projects see tcdc.govt.nz/cbgrants2018.











© Scoop Media

