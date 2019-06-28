Rainey stands for council



Nelson businessman Pete Rainey is to stand for another term on the Nelson City Council in the October local government elections.

Rainey, who co-owns a nationwide events business, served three terms on the city council from 2007. In 2016 he stood for the mayoralty and not the council, but says his commitment to his hometown has not wavered.

“For a few years now Nelson’s had the handbrake on in a way that’s been no good for anyone,” he said. “I’m keen to be part of a council that gets this town cracking, - starting by livening up the waterfront with the development of the buildings council already owns, as well as immediate progress on the stalled cycle-pedestrian project.”

Rainey co-owns Rockquest Promotions, which produces over 60 youth music and performance events around the country every year. He says youth will continue to be a focus for him, alongside the arts.

“Young people want to perform and to go to shows - we need to foster this interest with better facilities. We must also support the older demograph who are also keen to attend shows. Frankly it is embarrassing that people are driving to Blenheim to see theatre and musical events that are bypassing Nelson.”

Rainey is standing on the principle that arts and sports infrastructure are assets for everyone’s use and should get the same treatment from council.

“There are measures council could take to put the dormant Trafalgar Centre and Trafalgar Park on the radar of events’ organisers – this would result in a hugely better return on ratepayer investment.”







Rainey said he was excited about getting back onto council and working with some really good councillors in the next term.

Pete Rainey is 59 years old, his partner Phillipa Pattison is the manager of Media Works Nelson and the couple have two children, Charle (14) and Ned (12). Rainey conducts the Chroma Chamber Choir, he is the Artistic Director of Opera in the Park, he co-produces the NZ Antique and Classic Boat Show, he is on the committee of Nelson City Brass, and is a trustee of Light Nelson and the Nelson Centre for Musical Arts.

