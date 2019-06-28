New consultation for Prostitution Bylaw review
Friday, 28 June 2019, 11:57 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
A new public consultation process on Hamilton City
Council’s Prostitution Bylaw review will start from Monday
1 July 2019.
Consultation on the review was originally
held in March and April, but the process was halted in May
after an omission was identified in the consultation
documents, and in the Council’s resolution to consult on
the bylaw at its 14 March 2019 meeting.
To ensure best
practice the Council reconsidered the item at its meeting of
27 June 2019. The Council determined, further to the 14
March resolutions, the Bylaw is not inconsistent with the
New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 and approved public
consultation for one month from 1 July 2019 to 1 August 2019
on a revised Statement of Proposal.
The bylaw was last
reviewed in 2009 and is required to be reviewed every 10
years.
ends
