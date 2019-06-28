New consultation for Prostitution Bylaw review



A new public consultation process on Hamilton City Council’s Prostitution Bylaw review will start from Monday 1 July 2019.

Consultation on the review was originally held in March and April, but the process was halted in May after an omission was identified in the consultation documents, and in the Council’s resolution to consult on the bylaw at its 14 March 2019 meeting.

To ensure best practice the Council reconsidered the item at its meeting of 27 June 2019. The Council determined, further to the 14 March resolutions, the Bylaw is not inconsistent with the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 and approved public consultation for one month from 1 July 2019 to 1 August 2019 on a revised Statement of Proposal.

The bylaw was last reviewed in 2009 and is required to be reviewed every 10 years.

ends







© Scoop Media

