Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairoa Gorge land gifted to New Zealand

Friday, 28 June 2019, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation




Wairoa Gorge mountain bike park. Photo: Sven Martin


Land in Wairoa Gorge in Nelson Tasman that contains forest of high ecological value and an internationally renowned mountain bike park has been gifted to the people of New Zealand.

The 860 hectares of land has been gifted by RHL NZ Ltd, a company owned by international investor Ken Dart, and it has transferred over to the Department of Conservation.

The Nelson Mountain Bike Club will continue to operate the mountain bike park as it has done for the past three years under a 40-year lease that has transferred with the land.

A Wairoa Charitable Trust is being appointed to control and manage the land which has become a recreation reserve. The trust together with the Nelson Mountain Bike Club will manage the reserve.

Department of Conservation Northern South Island Operations Director Roy Grose thanked RHL for its generous donation of the land that enables its protection under public ownership.

“This Wairoa Gorge land has impressive natural and recreational features. The land is mostly surrounded by Mt Richmond Forest Park. About 560 hectares of the land is covered in native forest with almost 390 hectares of that assessed as having high regional ecological significance.

“The mountain bike park, hand-built to international standards, is highly valued by New Zealanders and overseas visitors, many of whom come to New Zealand specifically to ride its tracks. It is a valuable natural and recreational asset for the Nelson Tasman region.



“The arrangements for management of the land mean people can continue to enjoy its excellent mountain biking and its beautiful natural environment.”

Ray Griffin, the RHL director representing Ken Dart at the formal handover of the land to the Department of Conservation, said, “Ken Dart’s love of nature and passion for mountain biking first brought RHL to the Wairoa Gorge in 2010.

“We recognized a unique opportunity to combine conservation of the natural landscape with low-impact recreational use to create something special. We committed to developing a world-class mountain bike park which was hand-built by the best trail builders in New Zealand over a period of five years.

“Throughout our ownership, RHL has prioritized being a good steward of the land entrusted to us and we have enjoyed an excellent collaborative relationship with DOC. We built trails in accordance with international best practices for water management and minimizing environmental impact, and implemented annual programmes of native replanting and pest control.

“Since the trail construction was completed, RHL has sought to put viable long-term arrangements in place to allow the park to be more accessible to mountain bikers and nature lovers in perpetuity. In DOC, the Nelson Mountain Bike Club and the Wairoa Charitable Trust, RHL believes it has found safe hands and responsible guardians to see that public access realized today and for generations to come.”

“Wairoa Gorge is renowned as one of the best places in the world to ride a mountain bike - its natural beauty, accessibility and the incredible trail network that has been created there by the owners, is unique and very special,” said Paul Jennings spokesperson for the Nelson Mountain Bike Club.

“Nelson Mountain Bike Club has had the pleasure of working with the owners of Wairoa Gorge over the past three years to enable access for mountain bikers and we are very excited to be given the opportunity to continue that work alongside DOC and the reserve Trust.”

The Left Branch of the Wairoa River runs through the land. Beech-dominated forest covers much of the area with some matai-rich forest and some other podocarp species. Its native forest is of significance in the Nelson Tasman region and the land contains 93 different native plant species, including some that are not common elsewhere on this western side of Mt Richmond Forest Park and its surrounding areas.

Birdlife in the area includes tūī, korimako/bellbird, kereru, kōtare/kingfisher kārearea/native falcon, ruru/morepork, weka, toutouwai/robin and pīpīwharauroa /shining cuckoo.

–Ends–


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 