Communist League announces candidates in Auckland elections

June 28, 2019

Press statement for immediate release

Communist League announces candidates in Auckland Council elections:

Annalucia Vermunt for Mayor of Auckland

Patrick Brown for Councillor, Manukau ward

Support the working-class alternative

“Our campaign presents a working-class alternative in the elections,” said Annalucia Vermunt today, announcing she is standing for mayor for the Communist League. Joining Vermunt on the slate is Patrick Brown, standing for the Manukau ward.

“We join with working people confronting the attacks on our rights and living standards that are the capitalists’ response to the crisis of their system,” Vermunt said. “Workers need to organize and act independently of the capitalists and their political parties.”

Vermunt and Brown are workers and long-time union members. They support workers’ struggles to organize and strengthen unions. Opposing the bosses’ divide-and-rule strategy, they call for amnesty for all immigrants, whatever their legal status.

“We join actions to defend Maori land at Ihumatao,” Vermunt said. “We stand with those fighting to defend a woman’s right to choose abortion. We oppose the wars of Washington and its allies, including the New Zealand government. We say, ‘Hands Off Venezuela and Cuba! Hands off Iran!’”

“Working people need to emulate the socialist revolution in Cuba,” said the Communist League candidate. “Workers and farmers there organised a movement of millions to take political power, overturn capitalist rule, and build a society based on human solidarity.”

“Come and join us,” Vermunt concluded. “Our campaign welcomes all those who want to champion the interests of working people.”



